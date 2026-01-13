Karnataka's Stand on the Hate Speech Prevention Bill
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has assured clarity to the Governor about the pending Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill. The bill, aimed at addressing societal confusion caused by harmful expressions, awaits the Governor's approval amidst opposition from BJP. It includes penalties up to Rs 1 lakh and a seven-year jail term.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed readiness to provide any necessary clarifications to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, currently awaiting the Governor's assent.
Parameshwara informed reporters that the government has already communicated with the Governor, offering detailed explanations. He emphasized their willingness to address any further inquiries. The bill targets individuals who create societal unrest through divisive statements, which the minister claims have significant repercussions.
Despite opposition from the BJP, the bill has been presented in the Assembly and sent to the Governor. It defines hate speech broadly, including expressions in words or actions intending to cause harm or enmity, proposing penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Governor
- Parameshwara
- Hate Crime
- Bill
- Opposition
- BJP
- Government
- Clarification
- Assembly
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Hate Speech Bill Sparks Political Turmoil; Upcoming Sports Meet to Bring Positivity
Prabowo Pledges Continuation of Indonesia's $32 Billion Capital Project
BJP Takes a Stand Against Illegal Hoardings in Pune
BJP and CPC Foster Diplomatic Ties Through Dialogue
BJP and CPC Strengthen Ties: A New Era of Communication