Karnataka's Stand on the Hate Speech Prevention Bill

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed readiness to provide any necessary clarifications to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot regarding the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, currently awaiting the Governor's assent.

Parameshwara informed reporters that the government has already communicated with the Governor, offering detailed explanations. He emphasized their willingness to address any further inquiries. The bill targets individuals who create societal unrest through divisive statements, which the minister claims have significant repercussions.

Despite opposition from the BJP, the bill has been presented in the Assembly and sent to the Governor. It defines hate speech broadly, including expressions in words or actions intending to cause harm or enmity, proposing penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

(With inputs from agencies.)