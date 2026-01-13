Tensions Flare as Kurdish Fighters Expelled from Aleppo

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in northeast Syria, braving the rain, to voice their discontent over the recent expulsion of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo. The forced departure followed days of violent clashes, which left 23 people dead and caused 150,000 to flee their homes.

Protests erupted in Qamishli, where participants displayed banners honoring fallen Kurdish fighters and denouncing President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as 'Killers of the Kurdish people.' The Syrian Democratic Forces, linked by Ankara to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, maintain control in parts of northeast Syria.

Concerns are mounting over the potential for escalated conflict. The Syrian defense ministry declared parts of Aleppo under SDF control a 'closed military zone,' spurring fears of further violence. Locals like Idris al-Khalil warn that continued bloodshed could lead to greater division and strife across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)