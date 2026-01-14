Strategic Personnel Movements at Al Udeid Air Base

Several personnel have been directed to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, according to three diplomats who spoke to Reuters.

As of now, the U.S. embassy in Doha has not issued any formal comments on this development.

Al Udeid stands as the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, accommodating around 10,000 troops. Prior movements were observed at U.S. bases in the region ahead of air strikes on Iran in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)