Left Menu

Strategic Personnel Movements at Al Udeid Air Base

Some personnel have been advised to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The U.S. embassy in Doha did not provide comments. Al Udeid, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, houses about 10,000 troops and saw movement ahead of air strikes on Iran in June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:14 IST
Strategic Personnel Movements at Al Udeid Air Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Several personnel have been directed to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, according to three diplomats who spoke to Reuters.

As of now, the U.S. embassy in Doha has not issued any formal comments on this development.

Al Udeid stands as the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, accommodating around 10,000 troops. Prior movements were observed at U.S. bases in the region ahead of air strikes on Iran in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that it seized nothing from firm director's home, office on Jan 8.

I-PAC raids: Cal HC disposes of TMC's petition; records ED's submission that...

 India
2
Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challenges

Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi Calls for Snap Election Amid Fiscal Challeng...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

Delhi High Court Pushes for Tribunal Empowerment

 India
4
Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative session: Minister Patil.

Special session on MGNREGA will start simultaneously during Legislative sess...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026