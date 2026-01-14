Strategic Personnel Movements at Al Udeid Air Base
Some personnel have been advised to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The U.S. embassy in Doha did not provide comments. Al Udeid, the largest U.S. base in the Middle East, houses about 10,000 troops and saw movement ahead of air strikes on Iran in June.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
Several personnel have been directed to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, according to three diplomats who spoke to Reuters.
As of now, the U.S. embassy in Doha has not issued any formal comments on this development.
Al Udeid stands as the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, accommodating around 10,000 troops. Prior movements were observed at U.S. bases in the region ahead of air strikes on Iran in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Al Udeid
- US military
- Qatar
- personnel movement
- diplomats
- Doha
- Middle East
- air strikes
- US embassy
- Iran
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches
Qatar Advocates for Peaceful Solutions in Middle East
US Labels Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Global Terrorists
U.S. Labels Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organizations
Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East