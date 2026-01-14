Left Menu

Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: Progress Amidst Chaos

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to continue with his phased plan for Gaza, aiming to establish a technocratic Palestinian body governed by an international 'Board of Peace.' The plan, which excludes Hamas representation, faces challenges including ongoing violence, disarmament issues, and negotiations in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:48 IST
Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: Progress Amidst Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to advance his comprehensive strategy for Gaza's governance. On Wednesday, Trump is expected to announce the appointment of an administrative body for the turbulent Palestinian region, sources disclosed.

Under his proposal, a technocratic Palestinian committee, managed by an international 'Board of Peace,' will oversee Gaza temporarily. This 14-member body, led by experienced official Ali Shaath, excludes Hamas representation, aligning with the terms of an agreement signed by Israel and Hamas in October.

Despite the initial success of peace deals, the situation remains volatile due to ongoing violence and disarmament disputes. Efforts in Cairo focus on resolving these conflicts, with both Palestinian groups and Egyptian diplomats working toward progression to the next phase of the plan.

TRENDING

1
Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

Infineon and NIELIT Forge Path for India's Semiconductor Future

 India
2
France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

France Halts British Far-Right Activists Over Migrant Threat

 France
3
Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

Tragic Kite String Accident Claims Life of Motorcyclist

 India
4
Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026