Trump's Bold Gaza Plan: Progress Amidst Chaos

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to advance his comprehensive strategy for Gaza's governance. On Wednesday, Trump is expected to announce the appointment of an administrative body for the turbulent Palestinian region, sources disclosed.

Under his proposal, a technocratic Palestinian committee, managed by an international 'Board of Peace,' will oversee Gaza temporarily. This 14-member body, led by experienced official Ali Shaath, excludes Hamas representation, aligning with the terms of an agreement signed by Israel and Hamas in October.

Despite the initial success of peace deals, the situation remains volatile due to ongoing violence and disarmament disputes. Efforts in Cairo focus on resolving these conflicts, with both Palestinian groups and Egyptian diplomats working toward progression to the next phase of the plan.