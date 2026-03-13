Left Menu

Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Charge as Ladakh's New Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing Kavinder Gupta. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and emphasized Ladakh's potential as a tourism destination while focusing on sustainable development. Saxena aims to address local issues and promote urban and environmental improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:15 IST
Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Charge as Ladakh's New Lieutenant Governor
Vinai Kumar Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Vinai Kumar Saxena assumed his role as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Friday, just over a week after being appointed by President Droupadi Murmu. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium in Choglamsar, officiated by Justice Arun Palli.

In his speech, Saxena, who steps in after Kavinder Gupta, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their trust. Saxena stressed the significance of Ladakh's tourism potential and pledged to pursue responsible development to preserve the region's ecology.

The Lieutenant Governor aims to visit remote Ladakh areas to understand local challenges and consider appropriate solutions. Emphasizing collective effort, Saxena seeks collaboration from residents to help evolve Ladakh into a thriving and progressive Union Territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026