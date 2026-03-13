Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Charge as Ladakh's New Lieutenant Governor
Vinai Kumar Saxena was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, replacing Kavinder Gupta. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and emphasized Ladakh's potential as a tourism destination while focusing on sustainable development. Saxena aims to address local issues and promote urban and environmental improvements.
- Country:
- India
Vinai Kumar Saxena assumed his role as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on Friday, just over a week after being appointed by President Droupadi Murmu. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Arya Nagarjuna Auditorium in Choglamsar, officiated by Justice Arun Palli.
In his speech, Saxena, who steps in after Kavinder Gupta, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their trust. Saxena stressed the significance of Ladakh's tourism potential and pledged to pursue responsible development to preserve the region's ecology.
The Lieutenant Governor aims to visit remote Ladakh areas to understand local challenges and consider appropriate solutions. Emphasizing collective effort, Saxena seeks collaboration from residents to help evolve Ladakh into a thriving and progressive Union Territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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