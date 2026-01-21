Left Menu

Tension in Purulia: The Impact of SIR on Local Communities

An FIR was filed against the Election Commission in West Bengal's Purulia district after an 82-year-old man allegedly committed suicide due to stress over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing. The incident has sparked controversy, with the Trinamool Congress blaming the commission for instilling fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against the Election Commission in Purulia district, West Bengal, following the reported suicide of an 82-year-old man, cited to have stemmed from anxiety related to an ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. This formal complaint comes 23 days post the man's death, initiated by his son at the Para Police Station.

The case accuses the Election Commission officials of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy, though no individual names have been specified in the report. Durjan Majhi, a tribal resident of Choutala village, allegedly took his life on December 29, just before an SIR hearing at the block office, as per family claims.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has criticized the Election Commission, alleging it is spreading fear among the populace through the SIR process. Neither the commission nor the BJP has commented on these accusations yet. In a related tragic event, a 32-year-old man also reportedly committed suicide after receiving a SIR notice in Manbazar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

