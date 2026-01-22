AI-Generated Image Sparks Controversy at Magh Mela 2026

A man has been arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation through an AI-generated image on social media, aiming to harm the reputation of the upcoming Magh Mela 2026, according to a police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat revealed that the suspect used a Facebook account named 'Deepak Mukesh Tiwari' to disseminate the misleading material, which quickly gained traction on other social media platforms.

The image falsely depicted an officer improperly handling a young ascetic, thereby sparking public anger and endangering public order. Authorities have filed charges under relevant sections, and the accused was apprehended and jailed on Thursday.