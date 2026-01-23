Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: A Solemn Tribute

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Jammu and Kashmir to honor 10 soldiers who died in a road accident. Led by Lieutenant General P K Mishra, military and civil leaders paid tribute before sending the soldiers' remains to their hometowns for last rites.

Updated: 23-01-2026 12:02 IST
A somber wreath-laying ceremony took place on Friday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, paying tribute to 10 soldiers who tragically died in a road accident along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate route. This poignant event saw attendance from high-ranking officials and military officers, led by General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lieutenant General P K Mishra.

The ceremony attracted participation from the Army, Indian Air Force, BSF, CRPF, police, and civil administration officers, each laying wreaths at the technical airport. Tributes were also made on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, and Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu, R Gopal Krishna Rao, paid their respects at the soldiers' tricolour-draped coffins.

Following the ceremony, the remains of the brave soldiers, hailing from various parts of India, were transported to their respective hometowns for the final rites. The accident occurred when an Army vehicle, part of an anti-terror operation, plunged into a gorge amid adverse weather conditions while navigating through treacherous terrain. The Army's White Knight Corps expressed deep regret over the unfortunate incident.

