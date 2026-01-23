Left Menu

U.N. Chief Calls for Reform in U.S. Migration Policies

The U.N. human rights chief has urged the Trump administration to ensure its migration policies adhere to international law and respect individual rights. Concerns have been raised about arbitrary arrests, excessive force, and a lack of due process for those detained. An investigation into deaths in custody was recommended.

The United Nations' human rights chief has demanded that the Trump administration reform its migration policies to align with international law and individual rights. Volker Turk criticized the practice of unlawful arrests and detentions, often based on mere suspicions of individuals' immigration statuses.

Recent enforcement operations have raised tensions in cities like Minneapolis, where federal officers have been accused of using excessive force. A recent incident involving the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, has further fueled the debate, with Vice President JD Vance attributing street chaos to local officials and agitators.

Turk emphasized the necessity of due process and legal access for detainees while advocating for an independent probe into deaths within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He denounced the negative stereotypes of migrants, warning of increased xenophobia and hostility.

