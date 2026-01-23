U.N. Chief Calls for Reform in U.S. Migration Policies

The United Nations' human rights chief has demanded that the Trump administration reform its migration policies to align with international law and individual rights. Volker Turk criticized the practice of unlawful arrests and detentions, often based on mere suspicions of individuals' immigration statuses.

Recent enforcement operations have raised tensions in cities like Minneapolis, where federal officers have been accused of using excessive force. A recent incident involving the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, has further fueled the debate, with Vice President JD Vance attributing street chaos to local officials and agitators.

Turk emphasized the necessity of due process and legal access for detainees while advocating for an independent probe into deaths within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. He denounced the negative stereotypes of migrants, warning of increased xenophobia and hostility.

(With inputs from agencies.)