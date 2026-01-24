Left Menu

Nagaland DGP Vows Crackdown on NSCN(K) Khango Cadres

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma warned NSCN(K) Khango cadres involved in abductions of legal consequences. He emphasized that law enforcement remains the prerogative of security forces, urging strict adherence to ceasefire rules. Police have registered a case and are pursuing those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:12 IST
Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma
Nagaland's DGP, Rupin Sharma, issued a stern warning to the NSCN(K) Khango cadres involved in the recent abduction and assault of a village headman. He declared that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking at a Friday press conference, Sharma clarified that the authority to maintain law and order lies with security forces and law enforcement agencies. The abduction of Zhimomi, a village headman, was resolved through negotiation, leading to the handover of three cadres.

Sharma insisted that illegal activities should be submitted to the Ceasefire Supervisory Board for resolution. Meanwhile, a criminal case has been filed at Diphupar Police Station, and the CFSB has ordered the handover of seven primary suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

