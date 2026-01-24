Nagaland DGP Vows Crackdown on NSCN(K) Khango Cadres

Nagaland's DGP, Rupin Sharma, issued a stern warning to the NSCN(K) Khango cadres involved in the recent abduction and assault of a village headman. He declared that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Speaking at a Friday press conference, Sharma clarified that the authority to maintain law and order lies with security forces and law enforcement agencies. The abduction of Zhimomi, a village headman, was resolved through negotiation, leading to the handover of three cadres.

Sharma insisted that illegal activities should be submitted to the Ceasefire Supervisory Board for resolution. Meanwhile, a criminal case has been filed at Diphupar Police Station, and the CFSB has ordered the handover of seven primary suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)