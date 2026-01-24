Left Menu

Great Nicobar Project Faces Backlash Over Ecological Concerns

The Congress has criticized the government for allegedly forcing the 'ecologically disastrous' Great Nicobar project through, despite petitions in court and professional concerns. Tribal councils claim pressure to surrender ancestral land. While Congress leaders slam the project, the government maintains that it is necessary for development.

The Congress has raised serious allegations against the government's handling of the Great Nicobar project, labeling it as ecologically disastrous. This development has been challenged in courts and by professionals, yet their pleas seem to fall on deaf ears, according to Congress leaders.

Jairam Ramesh, a Congress general secretary, shared concerns on social media about pressure allegedly applied by the district administration on tribal councils to relinquish ancestral lands for the project's infrastructure.

While Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi describe the project as a planned misadventure endangering indigenous communities, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav insists that all necessary clearances have been procured and the project is vital for progress.

