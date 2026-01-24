Rajnath Singh Urges NCC Cadets to Lead India’s Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Calling India’s youth the nation’s greatest strength in times of global uncertainty, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on January 24, 2026, urged NCC cadets to remain physically, mentally and emotionally strong, drawing inspiration from their own role during Operation Sindoor. Addressing cadets at the NCC Republic Day Camp, Delhi Cantt, he described them as the country’s second line of defence, who rose to the occasion when the nation stood united behind its Armed Forces.

Referring to the mock drills conducted nationwide during Operation Sindoor, the Raksha Mantri praised NCC cadets for their contribution in raising public awareness and maintaining morale. He said the Indian Armed Forces delivered a “befitting reply” to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam by destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoK, while displaying courage and restraint. “Our soldiers targeted only those who hurt us. This strength comes from being physically, mentally and emotionally prepared,” he said.

Invoking the epic of Mahabharata, Shri Rajnath Singh likened today’s youth to Abhimanyu, capable of entering any Chakravyuh and emerging victorious. He called upon them to contribute actively to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, noting that expectations from the youth have never been higher. “You are invaluable assets of the nation, entrusted with taking India to newer heights,” he told the cadets.

Highlighting the role of NCC in nation-building, the Raksha Mantri described it as a powerful platform for shaping disciplined, resilient and focused citizens. At a time when modern life promotes comfort and instant gratification, he said, NCC training through drills, parades and camps pushes cadets beyond their comfort zones, builds mental toughness and equips them with life-saving skills useful during disasters.

He emphasised that NCC instils discipline, patriotism, patience and focus, qualities essential not only for military service but for every profession—whether cadets become doctors, engineers, scientists, teachers, administrators or leaders. Stressing the importance of preparedness, he advised cadets to always have Plan A, Plan B and even Plan C in life, reminding them that resilience lies in adaptability. “Keep a military way of thinking—beyond ‘my way or the highway’,” he said.

Reiterating NCC’s historic contribution, Shri Rajnath Singh recalled that Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain Manoj Pandey and Captain Vikram Batra were NCC cadets, as were both he and the Prime Minister. He noted that NCC cadets served as the second line of defence during the 1965 and 1971 wars, underlining the organisation’s enduring role in national security and development.

With India set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, the Raksha Mantri said the occasion is a reminder to reaffirm commitment to democracy and constitutional values. He urged cadets to become flag bearers of constitutional awareness, stating that the Constitution is not merely a text, but a guide to rights, duties and responsible citizenship.

As part of the event, an Investiture Ceremony was held, during which Shri Rajnath Singh conferred the Raksha Mantri Padak on Cadet Arpun Deep Kaur (Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh Directorate) and Cadet Palden Lepcha (West Bengal & Sikkim Directorate). Commendation Cards were awarded to outstanding cadets from Karnataka & Goa, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, North Eastern Region and Uttarakhand Directorates.

The Raksha Mantri also reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour, witnessed a band performance by NCC cadets from Scindia School, Gwalior, visited the Flag Area showcasing social awareness themes from all 17 NCC Directorates, and enjoyed cultural performances by cadets. DG NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence were present on the occasion.