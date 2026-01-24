Left Menu

Man Arrested in Alleged Murder of Wife in Maharashtra

Suresh Sherphule was arrested in Maharashtra's Beed district for allegedly murdering his wife, Sheelabai, and trying to disguise it as a natural death. He reportedly struck her with a wooden stick, claiming she died of cardiac arrest. The police intervened before the funeral, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:54 IST
A 48-year-old man has been taken into custody in Maharashtra's Beed district on suspicion of murdering his wife and attempting to cover it up as a natural death, police announced on Saturday.

The couple, both farm labourers in Hatola, Ambajogai tehsil, became the center of a criminal investigation following the woman's suspicious death. The accused, Suresh Sherphule, allegedly killed his wife, Sheelabai, 45, by striking her with a wooden stick during an argument.

Suresh initially claimed that Sheelabai had suffered a cardiac arrest and transported her body to their native village, Alura, in the Nanded district for funeral proceedings. However, police from Beed, after receiving a tip-off, alerted their counterparts in Nanded. Just as the family prepared for Sheelabai's last rites, officers intervened, discovering head injuries inconsistent with a natural death, and subsequently arrested Suresh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

