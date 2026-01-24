Man Arrested in Alleged Murder of Wife in Maharashtra

A 48-year-old man has been taken into custody in Maharashtra's Beed district on suspicion of murdering his wife and attempting to cover it up as a natural death, police announced on Saturday.

The couple, both farm labourers in Hatola, Ambajogai tehsil, became the center of a criminal investigation following the woman's suspicious death. The accused, Suresh Sherphule, allegedly killed his wife, Sheelabai, 45, by striking her with a wooden stick during an argument.

Suresh initially claimed that Sheelabai had suffered a cardiac arrest and transported her body to their native village, Alura, in the Nanded district for funeral proceedings. However, police from Beed, after receiving a tip-off, alerted their counterparts in Nanded. Just as the family prepared for Sheelabai's last rites, officers intervened, discovering head injuries inconsistent with a natural death, and subsequently arrested Suresh.

