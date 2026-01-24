Left Menu

Minneapolis at the Crossroads: Immigration Crackdown Sparks Uproar

Another shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis during an immigration crackdown has escalated tensions. Gov. Tim Walz is urging President Trump to cease the actions. Demonstrations have surged since an ICE officer fatally shot Renee Good, leading to more protests against federal law enforcement in the city.

Tensions heightened in Minneapolis after federal officers shot another individual amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Walz, a Democrat, communicated with the White House, urging President Donald Trump to halt the immigration enforcement in Minnesota. The shooting's details remain uncertain, adding to the city's unrest.

A citywide protest saw thousands braving the cold, demanding an end to the increased federal law enforcement presence. The protests have been a daily occurrence since a 37-year-old mother, Renee Good, was killed by an ICE officer, escalating activism and community scrutiny on federal actions.

