Minneapolis at the Crossroads: Immigration Crackdown Sparks Uproar

Tensions heightened in Minneapolis after federal officers shot another individual amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, according to Governor Tim Walz.

Governor Walz, a Democrat, communicated with the White House, urging President Donald Trump to halt the immigration enforcement in Minnesota. The shooting's details remain uncertain, adding to the city's unrest.

A citywide protest saw thousands braving the cold, demanding an end to the increased federal law enforcement presence. The protests have been a daily occurrence since a 37-year-old mother, Renee Good, was killed by an ICE officer, escalating activism and community scrutiny on federal actions.