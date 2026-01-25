Left Menu

Starmer and Trump Unite for Arctic Security and Ukraine Ceasefire

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Arctic security and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, emphasizing the need for a sustainable ceasefire and continued support for Ukraine. Starmer labeled Arctic security an absolute priority, highlighting international cooperation against Putin's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 00:09 IST
Starmer and Trump Unite for Arctic Security and Ukraine Ceasefire
Keir Starmer

In a critical diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, focusing on strengthening security in the Arctic region.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Starmer termed Arctic security an 'absolute priority' for his administration.

The leaders also emphasized progress toward a sustainable ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, with Starmer urging international allies to continue supporting Ukraine against Putin's aggressive actions.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political Firestorm

Judicial Independence Under Siege: Controversial Transfer Ignites Political ...

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

Controversy Surrounds NEET Aspirant's Tragic Death in Patna

 India
3
Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

Cricket Clash: Verma and Lee Fall, Wolvaardt Shines

 India
4
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026