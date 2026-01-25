Starmer and Trump Unite for Arctic Security and Ukraine Ceasefire

In a critical diplomatic exchange, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, focusing on strengthening security in the Arctic region.

According to a statement from 10 Downing Street, Starmer termed Arctic security an 'absolute priority' for his administration.

The leaders also emphasized progress toward a sustainable ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, with Starmer urging international allies to continue supporting Ukraine against Putin's aggressive actions.