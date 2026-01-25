Ceasefire Extension Sparks Hope Amid Tensions
A ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has been extended by 15 days. The decision supports a U.S. operation to transfer Islamic State prisoners from Syria to Iraq, according to Syria's defense ministry. The extension came just as the original ceasefire expired.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 01:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 01:32 IST
A crucial ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has been granted a 15-day extension, as confirmed by Syria's defense ministry on Saturday.
This extension aims to aid a United States-led operation focused on seamlessly transferring Islamic State prisoners from Syrian custody to Iraqi territory. The move comes amid continuing regional tensions.
The ceasefire, which originally lasted four days, concluded on Saturday night, necessitating this timely intervention to maintain stability and facilitate international cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
