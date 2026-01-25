Ceasefire Extension Sparks Hope Amid Tensions

A crucial ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces has been granted a 15-day extension, as confirmed by Syria's defense ministry on Saturday.

This extension aims to aid a United States-led operation focused on seamlessly transferring Islamic State prisoners from Syrian custody to Iraqi territory. The move comes amid continuing regional tensions.

The ceasefire, which originally lasted four days, concluded on Saturday night, necessitating this timely intervention to maintain stability and facilitate international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)