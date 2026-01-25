Celebrating Himachal Pradesh: A Day of Heritage and Hope
President Droupadi Murmu honored Himachal Pradesh's statehood day, commending its rich spiritual and martial heritage. She expressed confidence in its contribution to nation-building and security, while extending best wishes for its future. Himachal Pradesh became India's 18th state on January 25, 1971.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 09:22 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu marked the statehood day of Himachal Pradesh by extending her heartfelt congratulations to its residents. She acknowledged the state's significant role in both nation-building and national security.
Revered for its spiritual and martial traditions, Himachal Pradesh is often referred to as the 'Land of Gods' and the 'Land of the Brave,' making it uniquely attractive.
Himachal Pradesh officially became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971. President Murmu expressed her hopes for a prosperous and promising future for all its citizens.
ALSO READ
Starmer and Trump Unite for Arctic Security and Ukraine Ceasefire
Gurugram Gears Up: Enhanced Security Measures for Republic Day
Scotland Replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Amid Security Concerns
Controversy Unfolds: Bangladesh Withdraws from ICC T20 World Cup Over Security Concerns
Karnataka Curtails Private Supplies for Prisoners: Ensures Security and Equality