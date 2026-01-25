Left Menu

Celebrating Himachal Pradesh: A Day of Heritage and Hope

President Droupadi Murmu honored Himachal Pradesh's statehood day, commending its rich spiritual and martial heritage. She expressed confidence in its contribution to nation-building and security, while extending best wishes for its future. Himachal Pradesh became India's 18th state on January 25, 1971.

President Droupadi Murmu marked the statehood day of Himachal Pradesh by extending her heartfelt congratulations to its residents. She acknowledged the state's significant role in both nation-building and national security.

Revered for its spiritual and martial traditions, Himachal Pradesh is often referred to as the 'Land of Gods' and the 'Land of the Brave,' making it uniquely attractive.

Himachal Pradesh officially became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971. President Murmu expressed her hopes for a prosperous and promising future for all its citizens.

