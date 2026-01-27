Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident in Seelampur: A Casual Outing Turns Fatal

Tariq Hasan was fatally shot in Seelampur, northeast Delhi, after attending a friend's father's last rites. The incident occurred after he and his friend Saddam visited a biryani shop. Authorities are investigating using CCTV and local intelligence to identify the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:38 IST
Tragic Shooting Incident in Seelampur: A Casual Outing Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man tragically lost his life following a shooting in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, as confirmed by authorities.

Tariq Hasan, the victim, was declared dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital shortly after the police received information about the incident at 5.29 pm. Tariq had entered the area earlier to attend the last rites of a friend's father.

Following the cremation, Tariq and his friend Saddam went to a local biryani shop. While Saddam stepped inside to wash his hands after their meal, Tariq was shot while waiting outside. A murder investigation has been launched, with police teams reviewing CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence to trace the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026