Tragic Shooting Incident in Seelampur: A Casual Outing Turns Fatal

A man tragically lost his life following a shooting in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, as confirmed by authorities.

Tariq Hasan, the victim, was declared dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital shortly after the police received information about the incident at 5.29 pm. Tariq had entered the area earlier to attend the last rites of a friend's father.

Following the cremation, Tariq and his friend Saddam went to a local biryani shop. While Saddam stepped inside to wash his hands after their meal, Tariq was shot while waiting outside. A murder investigation has been launched, with police teams reviewing CCTV footage and gathering local intelligence to trace the assailant.

