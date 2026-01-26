Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: A Decade of Transformation and Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's governor celebrates the state's rapid economic and infrastructural advancements, emphasizing its strategic importance in India’s growth. The state leads in clean energy, healthcare, and education, bolstered by governance reforms. Infrastructure improvements and agriculture expansion further enhance living standards, showcasing Arunachal's pivotal role in national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:58 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: A Decade of Transformation and Growth
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Monday, emphasized the state's exceptional progress in various sectors during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. He lauded the state's rapid growth in economy, infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, and education, attributing these achievements to outcome-driven governance and strategic reforms.

The governor highlighted the state's critical role in India's national journey towards growth and security, given its strategic location and rich natural resources. He detailed the state's economic achievements, citing a significant increase in Gross State Domestic Product and substantial revenue growth. Key governance reforms have shifted focus to system-based, results-oriented administration, advancing economic growth and human development.

Parnaik also focused on healthcare and education advancements, noting a marked expansion in medical services and educational initiatives. The state has positioned itself at the heart of India's clean energy future with major hydropower projects, while significant strides in road infrastructure promote regional connectivity and security. He called for citizens' active participation in ongoing reforms for an inclusive and resilient future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

