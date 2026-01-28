Left Menu

Trump's Dollar Downturn: Currency Turmoil Awaits Fed's Decision

The U.S. dollar languished near four-year lows following President Trump's comments that seemed to encourage its decline. Amidst heightened selling of the dollar, other currencies including the yen and euro surged. All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's policy decision as investors weigh potential interventions.

The U.S. dollar remained subdued, approaching four-year lows after President Donald Trump dismissed concerns over its decline. His remarks, perceived as a nod for continued selling, bolstered the yen, euro, and sterling as the Federal Reserve's policy decision loomed large over the market dynamics.

Amid wild currency market fluctuations, the euro surpassed the $1.2 mark for the first time since 2021, while sterling edged to its highest level since 2021. The dollar index was slightly up, recovering from its significant dip, as traders speculated about possible U.S.-Japan currency interventions aimed at stabilizing yen movements.

The Federal Reserve's imminent decision is set against a backdrop of administration-led criminal investigations and strategic market maneuvers. Trump's push for economic vigor ahead of midterms clashes with the Fed's conservative stance, affecting investor sentiment and future fiscal policies.

