Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Division Over UGC Caste Regulations

The Supreme Court has paused the UGC's 2026 regulations on caste-based discrimination, citing vague language and potential societal division. The bench reinstated 2012's framework, urging expert revision while protests demand the 2026 version's repeal. Issues like lack of inclusivity and omitted ragging concerns were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:10 IST
Supreme Court Halts Division Over UGC Caste Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major judicial intervention, the Supreme Court has paused the implementation of the University Grants Commission's 2026 regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination on campuses. The court remarked that the rules used vague language that could dangerously divide society.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, restored the earlier 2012 regulations, indicating they will remain effective until further evaluations are complete. The halt raised questions about the exclusion of general categories from protection and the oversight of ragging harassment.

Amidst student protests demanding the withdrawal of the 2026 framework, the court suggested the establishment of a committee of experts to reassess the regulations. The bench cautioned against measures like separate hostels based on caste, emphasizing the unity in diversity within Indian educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big AI’s energy problem triggers call for market controls

AI-integrated digital twins redefine modern manufacturing systems

Smart homes and grids turn to AI to cut carbon and balance demand

AI in education still struggles with fairness, clarity and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026