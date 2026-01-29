Supreme Court Halts Division Over UGC Caste Regulations

In a major judicial intervention, the Supreme Court has paused the implementation of the University Grants Commission's 2026 regulations aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination on campuses. The court remarked that the rules used vague language that could dangerously divide society.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, restored the earlier 2012 regulations, indicating they will remain effective until further evaluations are complete. The halt raised questions about the exclusion of general categories from protection and the oversight of ragging harassment.

Amidst student protests demanding the withdrawal of the 2026 framework, the court suggested the establishment of a committee of experts to reassess the regulations. The bench cautioned against measures like separate hostels based on caste, emphasizing the unity in diversity within Indian educational institutions.

