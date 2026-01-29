Left Menu

Punjab Police Thwarts Major Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

Punjab Police, in collaboration with the BSF, intercepted a major cross-border smuggling attempt in Fazilka district, recovering a large cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The operation seized 2.1 kg of heroin and 21 pistols. An investigation is ongoing to dismantle the network.

Updated: 29-01-2026 16:54 IST
  • India

In a significant operation, Punjab Police, together with the Border Security Force (BSF), successfully disrupted a cross-border smuggling effort near a border outpost in Fazilka district on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, announced the recovery of 2.1 kg of heroin and a sophisticated collection of 21 pistols accompanied by ammunition. The array of firearms included 11 Glock pistols, a Baretta, five Zigana pistols, three Norinco pistols, and a Ghaffar Security pistol among others. The operation revealed attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers to infiltrate arms and drugs into Indian territory, exploiting night time and dense fog conditions.

Under the vigilant watch of the BSF, Indian forces fired rounds to thwart the intrusion, leading to a joint search operation that culminated in these significant recoveries. Assistant Inspector General of Police, Counter Intelligence, Gursewak Singh Brar, highlighted an ongoing investigation to fully expose the smuggling network, with charges now laid under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

