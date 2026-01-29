Karnataka Assembly Session Extended: Key Discussions Await
The Karnataka Assembly session has been extended to February 4, as announced by Speaker U T Khader. Initially set to conclude on January 31, the extension allows for discussions on the Governor's address and a reply from the Chief Minister. No session will occur on January 31.
The Karnataka Assembly session, originally scheduled to end on January 31, has been extended by four days, Speaker U T Khader revealed on Thursday. The assembly, which began on January 22, will now continue until February 4.
Khader made the announcement following the Business Advisory Council meeting on January 29, emphasizing the need for further deliberations.
A discussion on the Governor's address to the joint session of the legislature was scheduled for Thursday and January 30, with no session planned on January 31. The Chief Minister is expected to respond on February 2, Khader informed the House.
