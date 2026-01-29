Governor Walz: From Political Lightning Rod to Final Farewell
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he will never seek elective office again after ending his second term in 2027. Known as a political 'lightning rod,' Walz will focus on resolving a fraud scandal affecting the state's welfare system, which has been a point of criticism from the Trump administration.
Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz, who has been a self-described political 'lightning rod,' announced his decision on Wednesday to retire from politics permanently after his governorship concludes in 2027.
Walz, who partnered with Kamala Harris in a failed vice-presidential bid in 2024, explained his future plans for addressing the state's welfare fraud scandal, eschewing any further political aspirations.
The Trump administration has targeted Walz and Minnesota, highlighting incidents of fraud in state-administered social programs, exacerbating political tensions and escalating federal involvement in the form of deportation operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump administration approves new arms sales to Israel worth USD 6.67 billion as Mideast tensions heat up over Iran, reports AP.
Trump administration approves new arms sales to Israel worth USD 6.67 billion
Putin envoy Dmitriev to travel to Miami, meet members of Trump administration, sources say
High-Level Talks: Trump Administration Hosts Israeli and Saudi Officials
ICE's New Targeted Approach in Minnesota Amid Trump Administration's Directive