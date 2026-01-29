Governor Walz: From Political Lightning Rod to Final Farewell

Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz, who has been a self-described political 'lightning rod,' announced his decision on Wednesday to retire from politics permanently after his governorship concludes in 2027.

Walz, who partnered with Kamala Harris in a failed vice-presidential bid in 2024, explained his future plans for addressing the state's welfare fraud scandal, eschewing any further political aspirations.

The Trump administration has targeted Walz and Minnesota, highlighting incidents of fraud in state-administered social programs, exacerbating political tensions and escalating federal involvement in the form of deportation operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)