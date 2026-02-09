Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Sengar's Appeal

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to expedite hearings on the appeal submitted by former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He challenges his conviction regarding the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father, urging a decision within the next three months.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, declined to entertain Sengar's appeal against the initial order from January 19, stressing the importance of also addressing any appeals filed by the victim's family. The case is scheduled for a high-court hearing on February 11.

In the face of media scrutiny, Justice Kant expressed opposition to public statements from the victim's legal counsel, emphasizing the need to maintain judicial integrity over external narratives. Sengar is additionally appealing a life sentence and has a 10-year sentence for culpable homicide, not murder, around the father's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)