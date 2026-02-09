Norwegian Diplomat Resigns Amid Epstein Scandal Scrutiny

Mona Juul, a prominent Norwegian ambassador, has resigned amid increased scrutiny concerning her past contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry. This decision follows her suspension as ambassador to Jordan, which came after revelations that Epstein left Juul and her children $10 million in his will.

The resignation underscores the extent of Juul's ties to Epstein, which Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide labeled a 'serious lapse in judgment.' The situation has further triggered a ministry investigation into Juul and her husband, Terje Rod-Larsen, focusing on their connections to Epstein and the International Peace Institute during Rod-Larsen's tenure as head.

This scandal has spotlighted several prominent Norwegian figures, including former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland, who faces an economic crimes investigation over his ties to Epstein. Crown Princess Mette-Marit also issued an apology related to her past interactions with Epstein, reflecting the wider impact of the controversy within Norway's elite circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)