Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal's Electoral Roll Row
The Supreme Court directed the police in West Bengal to address allegations of obstruction in the revision of electoral rolls. With over 8,500 officers now aiding the process, the court extended deadlines and addressed concerns over violence and systemic issues, urging cooperation for a fair electoral exercise.
The Supreme Court has stepped in to ensure the smooth completion of West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasizing that no obstacles should hinder the process. The court instructed the state's police chief to file a report concerning the Election Commission's claims of notices being burnt by miscreants, and allegations of systemic attempts to derail the exercise.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, highlighted the state's provision of 8,505 Group B officers to facilitate the SIR. These officers will undergo training to support electoral registration officers, with the court granting a one-week deadline extension for scrutinizing documents of affected individuals, ensuring decisions are well-informed.
Concerns over violent incidents and alleged political interference stirred extensive court discussions. The court has issued a show-cause notice to West Bengal's police head to provide an explanation. The bench made it clear any efforts to derail the election exercise would not be tolerated, reinforcing the constitutional applicability across all states.
