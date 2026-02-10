Left Menu

Political Maneuvers: Shivakumar's Strategic Delhi Visit

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar plans a strategic visit to New Delhi, meeting key party leaders and discussing vital state issues. His agenda includes talks with Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and other legal advisors. His trip coincides with a leadership tussle involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled for a strategic visit to New Delhi, where he will engage with influential party leaders on Tuesday.

During the visit, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, intends to meet Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and several legal counsels. Despite the ongoing pre-budget meetings of his department, he plans to seek permission from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Irrigation Department.

This visit highlights the underlying leadership tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as discussions on the Mekedatu project and a proposed investigation into corruption in the irrigation department are also on the agenda.

