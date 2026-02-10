Political Maneuvers: Shivakumar's Strategic Delhi Visit

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is scheduled for a strategic visit to New Delhi, where he will engage with influential party leaders on Tuesday.

During the visit, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, intends to meet Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil and several legal counsels. Despite the ongoing pre-budget meetings of his department, he plans to seek permission from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Irrigation Department.

This visit highlights the underlying leadership tussle between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, as discussions on the Mekedatu project and a proposed investigation into corruption in the irrigation department are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)