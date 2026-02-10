Legal Battle Over Pune Land Deal: Parth Pawar's Firm in Spotlight
Parth Pawar's firm, Amadea Enterprises LLP, contested a Maharashtra notice demanding Rs 21 crore in stamp duty for a Pune land sale. The land was government-owned, and stamp duty was initially waived. Issues arose over legality and a FIR ensued involving key stakeholders amid a financial controversy.
Amadea Enterprises LLP, linked to Parth Pawar, is challenging a Maharashtra registration department notice requiring a Rs 21 crore stamp duty payment on a land sale in Pune.
The 40-acre land, originally government-owned, was sold under questionable circumstances, with an initial waiver of stamp duty.
An FIR has been filed against several individuals, including a sub-registrar, over allegations of stamp duty evasion and unauthorized sale.
