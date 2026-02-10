Bribery Allegations Rock Chinese Defense Sector
Zhang Jianhua, former deputy director of China's defense authority, faces formal prosecution over grave bribery and influence abuse charges. Accusations include improperly benefiting others and accepting significant bribes during his tenure. State broadcaster CCTV disclosed these allegations, reflecting on his influential roles within the administration.
Zhang Jianhua, the former deputy director of China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, has been formally charged over allegations of bribery and influence peddling, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Reports suggest that Zhang exploited his senior roles in the administration to secure unwarranted benefits for individuals, while amassing substantial bribes for himself.
CCTV's coverage highlights the scale of these allegations, portraying a significant breach of trust during Zhang's influential tenure.
