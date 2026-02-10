Bribery Allegations Rock Chinese Defense Sector

Zhang Jianhua, the former deputy director of China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, has been formally charged over allegations of bribery and influence peddling, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Reports suggest that Zhang exploited his senior roles in the administration to secure unwarranted benefits for individuals, while amassing substantial bribes for himself.

CCTV's coverage highlights the scale of these allegations, portraying a significant breach of trust during Zhang's influential tenure.