Left Menu

Bribery Allegations Rock Chinese Defense Sector

Zhang Jianhua, former deputy director of China's defense authority, faces formal prosecution over grave bribery and influence abuse charges. Accusations include improperly benefiting others and accepting significant bribes during his tenure. State broadcaster CCTV disclosed these allegations, reflecting on his influential roles within the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 08:45 IST
Bribery Allegations Rock Chinese Defense Sector
  • Country:
  • China

Zhang Jianhua, the former deputy director of China's State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense, has been formally charged over allegations of bribery and influence peddling, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Reports suggest that Zhang exploited his senior roles in the administration to secure unwarranted benefits for individuals, while amassing substantial bribes for himself.

CCTV's coverage highlights the scale of these allegations, portraying a significant breach of trust during Zhang's influential tenure.

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026