Controversy Surrounding Sabarimala's Golden Flag Mast: A Closer Look
Ajay Tharayil, former TDB member, denies allegations of gold misappropriation during the 2017 installation of a new flag mast at Sabarimala. Despite the Kerala High Court ordering a probe, Tharayil insists all accounts were accurately submitted, accusing political motives behind the allegations and expressing readiness to prove innocence.
Ajay Tharayil, a Congress leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board member, vehemently dismissed allegations of financial misappropriation concerning the installation of the Sabarimala shrine's new flag mast in 2017. Tharayil's comments came following a Kerala High Court order directing a vigilance probe into the suspected gold misappropriation.
The controversy centers around the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple's sacred objects, with Tharayil asserting that the accounting was meticulous. He emphasized that all records had been submitted to the court, including excess gold donations, and criticized the Special Investigation Team for fostering misunderstandings.
Tharayil accused the ruling government of targeting opposition leaders, especially amid political strategies. However, he welcomed the court's decision for a thorough investigation, expressing confidence it would clear his name. The High Court ordered all relevant records forwarded to the VACB Director for a detailed enquiry.
