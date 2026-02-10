Controversy Surrounding Sabarimala's Golden Flag Mast: A Closer Look

Ajay Tharayil, a Congress leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board member, vehemently dismissed allegations of financial misappropriation concerning the installation of the Sabarimala shrine's new flag mast in 2017. Tharayil's comments came following a Kerala High Court order directing a vigilance probe into the suspected gold misappropriation.

The controversy centers around the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple's sacred objects, with Tharayil asserting that the accounting was meticulous. He emphasized that all records had been submitted to the court, including excess gold donations, and criticized the Special Investigation Team for fostering misunderstandings.

Tharayil accused the ruling government of targeting opposition leaders, especially amid political strategies. However, he welcomed the court's decision for a thorough investigation, expressing confidence it would clear his name. The High Court ordered all relevant records forwarded to the VACB Director for a detailed enquiry.

