Monks' Epic 'Walk for Peace' Spreads Compassion Across America

A group of Buddhist monks embarked on a 2,300-mile 'Walk for Peace' across nine states, starting in Texas and ending in Maryland. Their journey aims to raise awareness for peace, compassion, and kindness amid national tensions. The walk inspired many, despite challenges faced along the way.

Monks' Epic 'Walk for Peace' Spreads Compassion Across America
Two dozen Buddhist monks, draped in vibrant burnt-orange robes, have captured the hearts of thousands with their 2,300-mile 'Walk for Peace'. This spiritual journey across nine states, culminating in Washington D.C., has seen public support from coast to coast.

The monks began their trek in Texas over three months ago, enduring harsh winter conditions to spread their message of peace, compassion, and unity. Their mission, punctuated by an unexpected car accident in Texas, has resonated in a nation grappling with division.

Governor Josh Stein praised their efforts in North Carolina, highlighting their importance amid the current climate. In an itinerary including meetings with spiritual and civic leaders and a stop at the National Cathedral, the monks remain undeterred, underlining their movement's impact on communities across America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

