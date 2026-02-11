Supreme Court Reduces Faulty Haircut Compensation from Rs 2 Crore to Rs 25 Lakh

The Supreme Court has significantly reduced the compensation awarded to a woman for a faulty haircut at a luxury hotel salon, lowering the amount from Rs 2 crore to Rs 25 lakh. The bench, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, delivered the judgment on February 6.

The Court highlighted the importance of 'material evidence' in consumer dispute evaluations, stating that damages should not merely reflect the whims or presumed losses posited by the complainant. In this case, the evidence presented was deemed insufficient to warrant the substantial initial award.

Aashna Roy, a management professional, had initially claimed the compensation due to mental trauma and lost career opportunities following an unsatisfactory haircut at ITC Maurya Hotel's salon. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had first awarded the compensation, which was contested by ITC Limited and subsequently reduced by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)