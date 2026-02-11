Left Menu

Central Asian Nations Urged: Support Sanctions & End War

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Central Asian nations to adhere to sanctions against Russia and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of pressure on sanctions and referenced upcoming Ukrainian elections and a potential referendum, noting challenges in the proposed timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:18 IST
Central Asian Nations Urged: Support Sanctions & End War
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of Central Asian nations adhering to sanctions against Russia to help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, he called upon global partners to support these efforts.

Wadephul stressed that applying pressure through sanctions is essential. He also addressed the issue of upcoming elections in Ukraine, referencing reports of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's intention to announce a presidential election and referendum on February 24.

A source familiar with the situation conveyed skepticism about the feasibility of the proposed election timetable, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal CM Sukhu Urges BJP Cooperation on Revenue Deficit Grant Issue

Himachal CM Sukhu Urges BJP Cooperation on Revenue Deficit Grant Issue

 India
2
RBI's Strategic VRRR Approach: Tackling Surplus Liquidity

RBI's Strategic VRRR Approach: Tackling Surplus Liquidity

 India
3
Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

Turmoil in Papua: Deadly Attacks on Gold Mine and Flight

 Global
4
Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

Maharashtra Eases Land Conversion Norms, Streamlines Approval Process

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026