Central Asian Nations Urged: Support Sanctions & End War
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Central Asian nations to adhere to sanctions against Russia and support efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of pressure on sanctions and referenced upcoming Ukrainian elections and a potential referendum, noting challenges in the proposed timeline.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized the importance of Central Asian nations adhering to sanctions against Russia to help end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Speaking on Wednesday, he called upon global partners to support these efforts.
Wadephul stressed that applying pressure through sanctions is essential. He also addressed the issue of upcoming elections in Ukraine, referencing reports of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's intention to announce a presidential election and referendum on February 24.
A source familiar with the situation conveyed skepticism about the feasibility of the proposed election timetable, according to Reuters.
