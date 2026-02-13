Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rubio and Wang's Munich Meeting Amid U.S.-China Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met at the Munich Security Conference, as U.S.-China tensions, especially regarding trade and Taiwan, unfold. This meeting, the second in such high-level dialogues, underscores efforts to ease tensions ahead of President Trump's planned April visit to China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a pivotal meeting on Friday during the Munich Security Conference. This dialogue comes as Washington and Beijing brace for a significant potential visit by President Donald Trump to China in April. The conversation, marking the second such encounter between the two diplomats, highlights efforts to alleviate tensions, particularly concerning trade disputes and the future of Taiwan.

While both parties refrained from public comments during the meeting, a senior U.S. official confirmed it lasted roughly an hour. Earlier this month, President Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping via phone, which he characterized as "very positive." The discussions follow Trump's tariff-triggered trade tensions, yet outcomes included a framework trade agreement initiated in South Korea last October.

The bilateral dialogue also involved Trump's indication that Beijing would increase its U.S. soybean purchases significantly. However, challenges linger, especially over Taiwan, with China regarding it as their territory while the U.S. remains its key international support. The December arms sales to Taiwan further complicate this dynamic.

