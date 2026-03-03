India's Stakes in West Asia Amidst Rising Tensions

As hostilities in West Asia surge, India focuses on protecting its nationals and ensuring steady energy supplies, highlighting the grave impact potential disruptions could have on its economy.

India, as a neighboring nation with critical regional interests, faces heightened anxiety over recent escalations following US and Israel's offensive against Iran and Tehran's response.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlines the importance of dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict, noting significant threats to safety and severe implications for economic activities and energy supplies.

