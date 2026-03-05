Tragic Death at Surat Rehab Center Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, a 32-year-old man undergoing treatment at a de-addiction center was allegedly beaten to death by facility staff. The victim, Dhaval Rathod, reportedly refused to take medication, leading to a violent altercation with four staff members.

The alleged assailants, identified as two counselors, a ward boy, and a driver, are facing murder charges after Rathod succumbed to his injuries. The facility, where Rathod had been admitted for addiction treatment since February 28, is now under scrutiny.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Daniel confirmed that the post mortem report revealed fatal injuries, prompting an investigation. The incident has intensified calls for better oversight and regulation of addiction treatment facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)