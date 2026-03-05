Left Menu

Tragic Death at Surat Rehab Center Sparks Outrage

A 32-year-old man named Dhaval Rathod was allegedly beaten to death by staff at a rehab facility in Surat, Gujarat, after refusing medication. Four staff members have been arrested and charged with murder. The incident has raised concerns about patient safety at de-addiction centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:01 IST
Tragic Death at Surat Rehab Center Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, a 32-year-old man undergoing treatment at a de-addiction center was allegedly beaten to death by facility staff. The victim, Dhaval Rathod, reportedly refused to take medication, leading to a violent altercation with four staff members.

The alleged assailants, identified as two counselors, a ward boy, and a driver, are facing murder charges after Rathod succumbed to his injuries. The facility, where Rathod had been admitted for addiction treatment since February 28, is now under scrutiny.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Daniel confirmed that the post mortem report revealed fatal injuries, prompting an investigation. The incident has intensified calls for better oversight and regulation of addiction treatment facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Albania

Triumphant Return: Wrestler Priyanshi Prajapati's Safe Homecoming from Alban...

 India
2
Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

Wizz Air Navigates Financial Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
3
Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

Tragic End: Couple's Dispute Over Childlessness Leads to Murder-Suicide

 India
4
Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

Stranded in Sharjah: A Safe Return Amid Middle East Tension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026