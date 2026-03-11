Crisis in Beirut: How Israeli Strikes Widen the Conflict

In a recent escalation, Israeli strikes have expanded their targets in Beirut beyond the Hezbollah-controlled southern areas, significantly increasing the conflict's toll. The strike on an apartment block in central Beirut marked a new phase in the ongoing hostilities.

Reports state that over 600 people have been killed, and an estimated 800,000 have been displaced due to the strikes. The situation on the ground is dire, with shelters struggling to accommodate the influx of displaced civilians, many of whom are facing squalid living conditions.

Amidst the chaos, global leaders and authorities urge Lebanon to act against Hezbollah's military activities. Israel's ambassador to the UN has called for concrete actions from Lebanon, highlighting the urgent need for stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)