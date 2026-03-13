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Thomas Partey Faces New Legal Battle Over Rape Charges

Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, currently with Villarreal, pleads not guilty to two new rape charges. These allegations emerged after publicity of previous charges. The midfielder, once with Arsenal, awaits trial in November for other allegations. Partey continues playing and represented Ghana in World Cup qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:01 IST
Thomas Partey Faces New Legal Battle Over Rape Charges
Thomas Partey
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, formerly of Arsenal and currently with Villarreal, has pledged to contest two new rape allegations in a London court. His legal representative confirmed his intention to plead not guilty to the charges, which pertain to an incident involving a woman in December 2020.

The 32-year-old player is already facing five counts of rape and one of sexual assault regarding three different women. The forthcoming trial for these allegations is scheduled for November at Southwark Crown Court. Meanwhile, Partey's recent signing with Villarreal came shortly after his departure from Arsenal and ensuing legal troubles.

Partey maintains his athletic pursuits, including significant appearances for the Ghanaian national team in World Cup qualifying matches. The footballer, who signed with Villarreal in August after being charged, continues to make headlines both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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