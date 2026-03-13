'Clean Sweep' Crackdown: Jaipur's Fight Against Drug Dealers

The Jaipur Police made significant headway in the fight against drug-related crimes, arresting 281 individuals and seizing more than 35 kg of cannabis under its 'Clean Sweep' initiative.

The operation, which took place on Thursday, zeroed in on locations known for illegal drug activity. The crackdown culminated in the identification and apprehension of those involved in such activities.

Officials confirmed that 65 individuals were detained under the NDPS Act, while others faced various charges. The police employed 157 teams to conduct raids in critical areas like schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, aiming to combat the sale and consumption of illegal drugs.