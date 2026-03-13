Hussain Talat's Harrowing Boundary Attempt Leads to Hospitalization in Thriller ODI

In a gripping encounter at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Pakistan's all-rounder Hussain Talat experienced a painful left shoulder injury while attempting to save a boundary in the second ODI against Bangladesh. The incident occurred during a thrilling sequence as Talat dangerously crashed into advertising boards, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Talat's mishap unfolded during the sixth over of Bangladesh's innings when Litton Das sent a shot towards the cover boundary. Sprinting to intercept, Talat misjudged his steps, landing on foam padding before colliding with the boards. The impact left him writhing in pain, necessitating a stretcher and urgent transportation to the hospital.

The Pakistan Cricket Board swiftly issued a statement detailing Talat's immediate on-field treatment by the medical team and assured further evaluation at the hospital to determine the injury's seriousness. Meanwhile, on-field action saw Pakistan setting a target of 275, with standout performances from Maaz Sadaqat and Salman Agha becoming a backdrop to the evolving sporting drama paused by rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)