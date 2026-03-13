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Macron Condemns 'Unacceptable' Iraq Drone Attack on Soldiers

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned a drone attack on French soldiers in Northern Iraq, describing the incident as 'unacceptable'. He emphasized France's defensive position in the region and has called for a full military analysis of the attack, which resulted in one soldier's death and six injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:21 IST
Macron Condemns 'Unacceptable' Iraq Drone Attack on Soldiers
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President Emmanuel Macron has condemned a drone attack in northern Iraq that targeted French soldiers, describing it as 'unacceptable'.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, Macron stated that France's role in the region remains purely defensive.

The attack resulted in the death of one French soldier and wounded six others. Macron has called for a comprehensive military analysis of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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