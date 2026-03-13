Macron Condemns 'Unacceptable' Iraq Drone Attack on Soldiers

President Emmanuel Macron has condemned a drone attack in northern Iraq that targeted French soldiers, describing it as 'unacceptable'.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris, Macron stated that France's role in the region remains purely defensive.

The attack resulted in the death of one French soldier and wounded six others. Macron has called for a comprehensive military analysis of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)