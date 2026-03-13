Defining Transgender: New Bill Seeks Clarity and Protection

A bill designed to provide a precise definition of the term 'transgender' and exclude differing sexual orientations and self-perceived identities was tabled in India's Lok Sabha on Friday. The proposed legislation, introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, seeks to refine the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, emphasizing the need for clear identification of transgender individuals.

The bill proposes graded punishments that correspond with the severity of offences against transgender persons. It underscores that individuals with different sexual orientations and self-perceived identities should not be included in the definition of a transgender person. A key feature of the bill is the establishment of a medical board to aid in the identification process.

The bill further addresses the gaps in existing laws, proposing new punitive measures to tackle severe crimes like forced identity changes in adults and minors, and irreversible harm. It also empowers transgender individuals to amend their official documents, allowing them to adjust their names in birth certificates and identity documents upon recognition as transgender.

(With inputs from agencies.)