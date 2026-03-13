In a week marked by global geopolitical tensions, Cuba has initiated talks with the United States as its economy battles a severely crippling crisis. The Cuban administration has come under intense pressure following policies from U.S. President Donald Trump's era. These diplomatic efforts seek resolutions through dialogue over bilateral differences, according to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Meanwhile, in the Mediterranean, Italian authorities faced a precarious situation with a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker left adrift following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack. This incident heightens tensions amidst Russia's ongoing geopolitical confrontations, challenging Europe's energy stability.

On the forefront of international sanctions, Britain underscores the necessity for collective pressure on Russia, calling on allies to hold firm despite recent U.S. decisions to ease oil sanctions. UK's position remains firm in using sanctions as leverage in countering Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)