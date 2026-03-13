Tragedy at Marayoor: Teenagers' Lives Lost in River
Two teenagers tragically drowned in Marayoor's river on Friday. Identified as Sanjith Kumar and Balamurughan, the teens entered the river to bathe but got caught in deep waters. Despite local rescue efforts, they were later found dead by Fire and Rescue teams. Police investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Friday, two teenagers drowned in a river at Marayoor, Kerala, according to official reports. The victims were identified as Sanjith Kumar, also known as Senthil, aged 15, from GM Puram, Idukki, and Balamurughan, 14, from Keezhanthur, both in the district.
The teens, along with a friend, arrived at the Kovilkadavu area around 4.30 pm. Senthil and Balamurughan entered the river for a bath but ventured into deeper waters and drowned, officials confirmed.
In response to cries for help from the third teenager, local residents attempted a rescue. However, the Fire and Rescue Service recovered the bodies at around 5.30 pm. A police investigation has been initiated, with the bodies transferred to Munnar for postmortem. They will be returned to relatives post examination, police reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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