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Colombia and Venezuela: Reviving Ties Amid Leadership Transition

Colombia's foreign and defense ministers traveled to Caracas for talks with acting President Delcy Rodriguez, following a postponed meeting. Discussions likely involve trade and energy cooperation, including a recent agreement to repair a binational pipeline, allowing natural gas imports. This marks Rodriguez's first presidential-level engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:56 IST
Colombia and Venezuela: Reviving Ties Amid Leadership Transition
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's foreign and defense ministers embarked on a diplomatic trip to Caracas on Friday. The visit comes after the delay of a high-profile meeting between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, sources disclosed to Reuters.

The meeting was set to be the first presidential-level interaction for Rodriguez following her ascension to power, succeeding the ousted leader by the United States. They are expected to focus on bilateral trade, an area rejuvenated by Petro at the beginning of his term. Discussions on energy cooperation are also on the agenda, underscored by a recent agreement to fix a key section of a binational pipeline, enabling Colombia to receive natural gas imports from Venezuela.

With President Petro's term ending in August, these talks carry significant importance. Both nations aim to bolster economic ties through trade and energy collaboration, marking a step toward stronger bilateral relations in a period of leadership transition.

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