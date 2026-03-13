Delhi High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail for 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Accused

The Delhi High Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application from a man implicated in a significant cyber fraud case linked to 'digital arrest'. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the necessity for custodial interrogation to identify the full extent and conspiracy involved in the crime.

Cyber fraud, often executed through sophisticated technological means, is on the rise across India, leading to significant financial losses for unsuspecting victims. The Supreme Court's acknowledgment of digital arrest incidents underscores the seriousness of the evolving threat.

The case involves a Greater Kailash resident swindled out of Rs 110 lakh through manipulative digital tactics. Funds traced to the accused's bank account indicate his involvement despite claims of being a conspiracy victim. Multiple transactions and complaints reinforce the allegations leading to the denial of anticipatory bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)