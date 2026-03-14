UN Experts Warn of Displacement Crisis in Lebanon as Israeli Airstrikes Force to Flee

United Nations human rights experts have raised urgent alarm over a rapidly escalating displacement crisis in Lebanon, warning that widespread Israeli airstrikes and evacuation orders have forced hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes in a matter of days, pushing the country toward a potential humanitarian catastrophe.

The experts said the scale and speed of the displacement highlights the severe toll that the intensifying conflict is taking on civilians, particularly children and vulnerable communities.

Hundreds of Thousands Displaced in Days

According to UN experts, more than 700,000 people have been displaced across Lebanon since Israeli attacks intensified in early March. Among them are approximately 200,000 children, many of whom have been forced to flee without adequate shelter, food, or medical care.

“Within days, tens of thousands of civilians have once again been forced to flee their homes, many with nothing but the clothes they were wearing,” the experts said.

“Displacement on this scale, unfolding in a matter of hours, is a stark reminder that civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostilities.”

More than 100 villages in southern Lebanon have been directly affected by the bombardment and evacuation warnings, triggering a mass movement of civilians seeking safety further north.

Shelters Overwhelmed as Families Seek Safety

The sudden wave of displacement has overwhelmed Lebanon’s already fragile humanitarian infrastructure.

Thousands of families have sought refuge in public buildings, schools, and makeshift collective shelters, many of which are rapidly reaching capacity. Others have been forced to sleep in cars, roadside areas, or open spaces, fleeing bombardments with few possessions.

“Collective shelters are filling rapidly, essential services are under pressure, and thousands of people remain on the move without adequate protection or assistance,” the experts warned.

“Without urgent support, the situation risks deteriorating into a full-scale humanitarian emergency.”

Lebanon, already struggling with a prolonged economic crisis and hosting one of the world’s largest refugee populations, now faces mounting pressure on its healthcare, housing, and social services systems.

Civilian Protection Obligations Under International Law

The UN experts stressed that international humanitarian law strictly prohibits attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, and essential services.

“Civilians must never be treated as targets or collateral damage,” the experts said.

They emphasised that issuing evacuation warnings does not remove the legal obligations of parties engaged in conflict.

“Ordering civilians to evacuate does not absolve parties of their legal obligations,” the experts said.

“Warnings must be effective, civilians must have a genuine possibility to reach safety, and those displaced must be ensured adequate protection and assistance.”

Risk of Long-Term Human Rights Crisis

The experts warned that the destruction of homes and communities could transform temporary displacement into long-term humanitarian and human rights crises.

When return becomes impossible due to widespread destruction, displacement can leave families trapped in prolonged uncertainty, poverty, and vulnerability.

“Behind every number is a family terrified and forced to flee in fear,” the experts said.

They also warned that forced displacement on a massive scale may constitute serious violations of international law, including potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Regional Stability at Risk

The UN experts said the Israeli bombardment of Lebanon represents a serious violation of international law, including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law, and human rights law, and called for an immediate halt to the attacks.

They also warned that the escalation threatens to further destabilise the wider Middle East.

“The Israeli invasion violates Lebanese national sovereignty, only serves to destabilise the region further, and pushes all actors away from a political resolution, which is the only path to solve this crisis,” they said.

The experts noted that the attacks appear to form part of a broader pattern of violence affecting civilian populations across the region, underscoring the urgent need for international scrutiny.

Calls for Investigation and Accountability

To address the crisis, the experts called for an international investigation into the causes and humanitarian impact of the attacks, as well as stronger global efforts to ensure accountability.

They urged all parties to comply fully with international humanitarian law, protect civilians, and guarantee safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for aid organisations operating in Lebanon.

“Accountability is essential,” the experts stressed, warning that continued impunity risks prolonging and deepening the crisis across the Levant.

As the conflict intensifies, humanitarian organisations are urging the international community to mobilise emergency assistance and diplomatic efforts to prevent further civilian suffering and avert a deeper regional crisis.