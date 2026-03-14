Outcry in Mancherial: 100 Stray Dogs Poisoned in Alleged Mass Killing

In a chilling recurrence of violence against animals, approximately 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned and killed in Kishtapur village, located in Mancherial district.

An activist named A Goutham lodged a complaint against the village's Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary, accusing them of orchestrating this mass killing by hiring individuals to administer poisonous injections to the dogs.

The incident is among several reported across Telangana, a situation believed to be linked to pledges made by elected representatives as part of their pre-election promises to curb stray dog populations.