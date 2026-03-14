Left Menu

Outcry in Mancherial: 100 Stray Dogs Poisoned in Alleged Mass Killing

Nearly 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned to death in Mancherial, Telangana. An animal welfare activist filed a police complaint implicating the local Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary. This incident is part of a pattern observed across districts, allegedly tied to promises made during local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:15 IST
Outcry in Mancherial: 100 Stray Dogs Poisoned in Alleged Mass Killing
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling recurrence of violence against animals, approximately 100 stray dogs were allegedly poisoned and killed in Kishtapur village, located in Mancherial district.

An activist named A Goutham lodged a complaint against the village's Sarpanch and Gram Panchayath Secretary, accusing them of orchestrating this mass killing by hiring individuals to administer poisonous injections to the dogs.

The incident is among several reported across Telangana, a situation believed to be linked to pledges made by elected representatives as part of their pre-election promises to curb stray dog populations.

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026