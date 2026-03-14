Nations Unite to Keep the Strait of Hormuz Open Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that several nations are aligning to send warships to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz, though details on participating countries remain undisclosed. This initiative comes amid rising tensions with Iran, following incidents impacting global shipping routes.

Trump emphasized the importance of international collaboration in his post on Truth Social, expressing hope that major players like China, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom will contribute naval resources to the region. The U.S. has already intensified military operations in response to threats from Iranian forces.

Amidst these developments, Western countries are bolstering their military presence in strategically sensitive zones such as the eastern Mediterranean. The British government is currently mulling over additional deployments to the Gulf, while France is coordinating with European and Asian partners to enhance tanker escort strategies, highlighting concerted efforts to maintain maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)